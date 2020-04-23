Free disposal day canceled in Porterville due to COVID-19

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KPGE) — The free disposal day that was scheduled on Saturday in Porterville is canceled, city officials say.
The city says they have decided to suspend or cancel any activities that are non-essential in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
