Free COVID-19 testing in Fresno Friday and Saturday

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Free COVID-19 testing will be available in District 5 in Fresno at the Mosqueda Center.

The testing will be done on Friday and Saturday at the Mosqueda Center on Butler Avenue.

“They do need to bring their driver’s license or ID or their insurance card. If they don’t have an insurance card. That’s okay. We’re still going to test them,” Luis Chavez member of the Fresno City Council District 5 said.

The testing will take place between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to participate you have to call ahead at 1-800-492-4227. For local testing centers click here.

