Free COVID-19 testing event held in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A free drive-thru COVID-19 testing event was held in Fresno Saturday.

Councilmember Miguel Arias’ office hosted the event in partnership with United Health Centers.

The event was held at Jaswant Singh Khalra Park on Clinton Avenue. The event also included free masks and a food giveaway.

“We’ve had a fantastic response to this call for this no-cost COVID-19 testing. Food distribution has been huge. The line is actually out of the gate and down the street, so it is definitely a need that was needed in this community,” Community engagement consultant, Kimberly Tapscott Munson said.

