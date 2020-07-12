Free COVID-19 pop-up testing sites aims to test 1,500 people, plans to hold additional dates

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) –On Saturday, hundreds of people lined up for coronavirus testing at the Mosqueda Community Center for a free drive-thru testing pop-up site.

The event was organized by Fresno City Councilmember Luis Chavez and United Health Centers.

“We’re really dedicated to making sure the community gets tested, relieve the anxiety, or to find hot pockets that may be out there somewhere,” said David Phillips, community development officer for United Health Centers of the San Joaquin Valley.

On Friday, more than 500 people were tested at the Mosqueda Community Center on Butler and Maple Avenues as the first day of their two-day event.

United Health Centers aimed to test more than 800 people on Saturday.

“We really want to reach out to the community and get as many tests done, help the county with their numbers,” Phillips said.

Miguel Rodriguez, Chief Operations Officer with United Health Centers of the San Joaquin Valley, says many will be relieved to know, testing has changed for the better.

“It’s just a nasal narrow swab, it’s three swabs in each nostril, it’s a little bit ticklish but it’s definitely not as uncomfortable or painful as the old swabbing technique that was in place when we first started testing between March and April,” Rodriguez said.

He says this new way of testing is still equally as effective because the cells of the virus remain in the nose.

United Health Centers plans to hold more free COVID-19 testing at different locations over the next few weekends.

“We want to continue this and test as many people in the community as possible,” Phillips said.

United Health Centers says the testing is free, all people need is their name identification card. They say if people have insurance, their insurance will be billed.

UHC says medical staff will be in protective equipment to keep everyone safe and is asking that people call first and register to quicken the process at 1-800-492-4227.

Future COVID-19 testing dates listed below:

Friday, July 17th at the Fresno Center located at 4879 E. Kings Canyon Road from 8:30 a.m. to 2:20 p.m.

Saturday, July 18th at St. Anthony’s Church located at 2494 S. Chestnut Avenue from 8:30 a.m. to 2:20 p.m.

For more information regarding the services offered at UHC, visit: www.unitedhealthcenters.org

