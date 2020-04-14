Franks optimistic about Grizzlies games in Fresno this year

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tuesday would have marked the home opener for the Fresno Grizzlies.

But even though the ongoing coronavirus pandemic means that won’t happen, club president Derek Franks is striking an optimistic tone, when it comes to playing baseball at Chukchansi Park this summer.

“The good news is, we’re talking about ‘when’ we’re gonna play versus ‘if’ we’re gonna play at this stage,” says Franks. “We’re gonna take our lead from major league baseball. It’s their players of course, but I think everybody’s motivated at this point, to play an altered version of a season.”

If they are able to get the Triple-A baseball season going, things will probably feel a little different, and there will likely be a new normal.

In this new world of social distancing and wearing masks, when the games do come back, could we see some changes at the ballpark to make people feel safer?

“Part of our ramp-up plan is certainly, how to appropriately clean the ballpark, and keep people safe, and look at social distancing sections, and things of that nature, that we never had to think about before,” said Franks.

There may be no “real” game scheduled, but the Grizzlies are promoting a “Virtual Opening Day” on Tuesday.

The club is encouraging fans to take part in several fun promotions on their social media accounts, including a national anthem contest at 10 a.m., a virtual “first pitch” contest at 11 a.m., and a virtual fireworks show to wrap things up at 7 p.m.