FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A homicide suspect, who is responsible for a shooting that killed a man on Glenn Avenue and Lansing Way on Sunday night, is still on the loose in Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Investigators said on Tuesday that the victim, 39-year-old Paul Fierro, was involved in a fight near his home that escalated to the suspect (or suspects) pulling out a gun and shooting him.

Some neighbors said that Fierro was a good person.

“I’m gonna miss ‘good morning neighbor’. It just doesn’t feel right,” said Dena Davis, one of Fierro’s neighbors. “Just sitting here, thinking about it, it’s too close for comfort.”

Officials stated that Davis heard the sirens and saw the caution tape that filled her neighborhood along Lansing Way, to later find out the victim was her friend.

“What hurts me a lot is… because he loved his mom, he talked about his mom, everything his mom was his world. He was the best neighbor I ever had and like I said, good neighbors are hard to find,” she said.

A memorial, with candles still burning, now sits on Fierro’s porch, where he used to sit and play with his dogs.

Fierro’s family stated that they believe someone broke his windows when he was inside, he confronted them, and then after a fight, somebody pulled out a gun and shot him.

“He did not deserve that like at all, he was a really kind-hearted person,” said Davis.

“Violence like this in our community is unacceptable,” said Lt. Paul Cervantes, the Lead Homicide Detective with the Fresno Police Department.

The Fresno Police Department said that Fierro had a criminal history and previous gang ties.

“However, we don’t know if that played a role in this,” said Lt. Cervantes.

According to officials, this is the 10th shooting within the city over the past week that resulted in five different victims, including Fierro.

According to some neighbors, the neighborhood is not safe anymore.

“I do not feel safe, I do not, I will be moving, relocating as soon as possible,” Davis said.

Officials say that this was the 11th homicide this year, down from 23 this time last year.

The Fresno Police Department stated that they are using surveillance video and witness accounts to find the suspects in this case.

According to Fierro’s mother, he was just starting to turn his life around.