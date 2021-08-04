Four mobile homes destroyed in fire at Pine Flat Lake

FRESNO COUNTY, California. (KGPE) – Four mobile homes at Pine Flat Lake are destroyed after a fire broke out on Wednesday morning. Fortunately, all of the residents have been accounted for and no one is injured.

CAL Fire Batallion Chief Roger Raines says it was around 4:30 a.m. when the first engine arrived on the scene.

“We found two mobile homes completely involved with fire with a major threat to numerous other homes,” he said.

That threat resulting in four homes being destroyed and a fifth home being damaged.

Roxana Solis lives just a few feet away from one of those homes. She was not in the area at the time of the fire, but returned shortly after, only to find her home as one of the only ones left standing.

”On one side I feel grateful because our house is ok, but I feel sad for him. This is a little community, these are vacation houses, we know each other,” she said.

According to Raines, there was a huge threat to wildland areas which caused them to call in a full response team, but thankfully, the fire did not extend to wildlife.

He says active power lines in the area were also a major threat and could have resulted in a much larger fire if PG&E hadn’t responded quickly

“The power line issue did kind of hinder us for a little bit but not too much, PG&E was out here pretty quick and they did secure those lines. We were able to get in and get some good work done,” Raines said,

The cause of the fire is under investigation.