Foster Farms responds to reports of new COVID-19 outbreak

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — In Merced County, Foster Farms is responding to the reports of a new outbreak of COVID-19 cases at its plant in Livingston.

The outbreak is listed on the dashboard of the Merced County Health Department’s website.

Starting next week, Foster Farms says its expanding testing to include all workers at its major processing facilities on a weekly basis.

Part of the statement issued Friday night says

Testing over the last two weeks has identified a total of 19 workers at the Livingston poultry complex as being covid-19 positive. The individuals, along with those identified as close contacts, have been advised to self-isolate And seek any necessary medical attention. They will receive all appropriate medical benefits.