Foster Farms in Livingston given additional time before temporarily closing due to COVID-19 outbreak

LIVINGSTON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Merced County Department of Public Health has allowed Foster Farms in Livingston additional time before closing for disinfection due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Department of Public Health says they issued a revised Health Officer Order, requiring the closure of Foster Farms Plant Building for a six-day period beginning the evening of Tuesday,

Sept. 1 and until the evening of Monday, Sept. 7. Previously, the facility was to close by Saturday at 6 p.m.

The health department said the additional time was given due to the “massive coordination efforts

required to prepare the facility for appropriate disinfection and safe removal of poultry.”

Officials say the closure will allow for deep cleaning and employee testing which they will be offered at no charge.

If proper deep cleaning and employee testing are not achieved by then, then the closure could be extended.

Officials say the most severe and long-lasting outbreak in Merced County is at the Foster Farms Livingston Facility and has been declared an outbreak since June 29. There are 392 employees who have tested positive and the true spread of COVID-19 in the facility remains unknown.

