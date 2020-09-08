Foster Farms in Livingston allowed to reopen

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Merced County Department of Public Health announced

that the Foster Farms in Livingston plant has met the requirements to reopen Monday as directed in the Health Officer Order.

The order included numerous directives beyond the Livingston Plant shutdown and will remain in place until all of the requirements are met to the satisfaction of the Health Officer, Dr. Salvador Sandoval.

Before reopening the Livingston Foster Farms, the order required:

All employees allowed within the Livingston Plant have received two negative COVID-19 tests, no more than seven (7) days apart

Significant changes be made to all Livingston Complex (Complex) break spaces and areas of potential congregation (e.g., time card stations) to ensure adequate social distancing of all workers on the plant

All facilities in the complex to undergo an extensive third-party deep cleaning

Safety training and communications provided to employees in English, Spanish, and Punjabi.

“The Department is pleased to see that our intervention led to significant improvements for the testing positivity rate among employees at the Foster Farms facilities. All workers are starting with a clean slate after two negative consecutive tests for COVID-19 within the targeted period of time. We appreciate Foster Farms’ cooperation and response with addressing the outbreak in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 among their employees. The Department will continue to make the health and safety of Foster Farms employees a priority by closely monitoring the situation at the facility. The Department will not hesitate to intervene again, if it should become necessary.” Dr. Salvador Sandoval, Merced County Public Health Officer

