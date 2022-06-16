FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A father allegedly shot and killed his son after an argument Wednesday morning in northwest Fresno, according to Fresno police officers.

Police say officers responded to the 4400 block of North Tamera Avenue around 11:00 a.m. for a report of a shooting victim identified as 31-year-old William “Billy” Wright. According to Reedley College Wright was a former football coach.

Photo of William “Billy” Wright provided by the Fresno Police Department.

Wright was taken to a local hospital by a family member where he later died, police say.

Investigators say Wright went to the location to visit family and during the visit, an argument erupted between Wright and his father, 52-year-old William Wright where the father retrieved a handgun and allegedly shot his son.

Photo of William Wright provided by the Fresno Police Department

The father remained on the scene and was later booked into the Fresno County Jail for the death of his son William “Billy” Wright.