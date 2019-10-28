Former North Carolina US Sen Kay Hagan dies

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2014 file photo, Sen. Kay Hagan, D-N.C., gives her concession speech during an election night rally in Greensboro, N.C. Hagan. Family of former U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan issued a statement Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 that said Hagan died unexpectedly Monday morning. She was 66.(AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The family of former U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan say she has died. Hagan was 66.

The family issued a statement Monday said Hagan died unexpectedly Monday morning.

Hagan was a North Carolina Democrat who was elected in elected in 2008 and served one term before she was defeated by Republican Thom Tillis in 2014.

During her time on Capitol Hill, she was a champion of the Affordable Care Act as well as efforts to release documents pertaining to water contamination at Camp Lejeune.

