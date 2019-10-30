Former medical examiner says Jeffrey Epstein’s autopsy showed signs of homicide

FILE – This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. Up to 30 women were expected to take a judge up on his invitation to speak at a hearing, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, after financier Epstein killed himself rather than face sex trafficking charges. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)

NEW YORK (NEWS10/AP) – Former New York City Medical Examiner Dr. Michael Baden revealed in an exclusive Fox & Friend’s interview that Jeffrey Epstein’s autopsy revealed signs of homicide rather than a suicide.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

In August, Epstein, 66, was found dead in his Manhattan prison cell.

Baden told Fox News that Epstein had two fractures on his left and right sides of his larynx and one fracture above the Adam’s apple.

“Those three fractures are extremely unusual in suicidal hangings and could occur more commonly in homicidal hangings,” Baden said.

Epstein was awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges before his death.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.