YOSEMITE LAKES, Calif. (KGPE) — A former Minarets high school teacher came up with a creative way to celebrate some seniors.

Former teacher, Perri Potigian made unique graduation caps for some of the seniors she still keeps in touch with.

Each cap was hand-made based on the student’s interests.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.