Former Governors Schwarzenegger and Brown in Clovis to celebrate major California solar energy milestone

CLOVIS, California (KGPE) – What was once just an idea,  became a reality on Thursday at Buchanan High School in Clovis.

As two former governors along with renewable energy business leaders and advocates, joined local students to honor the accomplishment of reaching one-million solar roofs up and running across the state of California.

California Solar & Storage Association member, Bernadette Del Chiaro said, “We just built the equivalent of four nuclear power plants.”

Many of the students attending the event are part of Buchanan High School’s multi-million dollar Energy Academy that was built in 2010 to reduce traditional energy usage and help prepare students for careers in the expected-to-surge field of renewable energy.

It’s a field that organizers say is already responsible for 77,000 jobs in the Golden State. That is more than the State’s five largest utilities combined.

Students who spoke at the event on Thursday recognize the importance of the milestone.

“It’s gonna take the best and the brightest to make sure that this world staves off the worst impact of climate change,” said Dan Jacobson of Environment California. “Not only are we going to need all of you to figure out that science, but figure out a solar panel that can be tiny but produce a lot of electricity.”

Eleventh grader Dane Butler said, “We have to push for making the world a more positive place. We have to fix the environment somehow… I don’t know how we’re gonna do it, but we’ve got to. It’s a really great thing to be striving for.”

