BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A former Department of Motor Vehicles employee in Bakersfield pleaded guilty to illegally issuing California commercial driver’s licenses in exchange for bribes Monday, according to the Department of Justice.

Ulises Pena, 39, was the former DMV employee who was responsible for processing diver’s license applications, according to court records.

Pena allegedly arranged for the passage of written tests for students from Bikramjit Singh Pannu’s truck driving school in exchange for payments from Pannu from January 2015 to August 2016, according to court records. Pena allegedly accessed the students’ records and altered them to show they passed, according to court documents.

The Department of Justice said charges against Pannu are pending and he is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Pena is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 12, according to the Department of Justice. He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.