Brian Stark is headed from one college golf powerhouse to another, as he has decided to leave Oklahoma State for the University of Texas.



Scott Stark, the father of the Central Valley Christian alum, confirmed to Sports Central in a text that Brian will be transferring to the University of Texas for the spring semester, where he will be eligible right away.



Brian was a third-team All-American with the Cowboys last year as a third-year junior, but did not play in a tournament for the Cowboys this fall, so he will be eligible to compete right away for the Longhorns.

“Brian just wanted a change of scenery,” wrote Scott Stark, the golf coach at Reedley College, in a text to Sports Central. “Texas is a great program for him!! Really excited for his future with the defending national champion Texas Longhorns!!!! Hook ‘Em!!!

Brian was one of the top junior golfers in the country coming out of high school, after winning four AJGA junior titles.

He advanced to the quarterfinals of the U.S. Amateur in 2021, had three top-six finishes during the fall season of 2021 for Oklahoma State, and tied for 15th place at the NCAA Championships in 2022.

The younger Stark will have two years of eligibility remaining for Texas, if he chooses to utilize both of them.

As a fourth-year college senior, he is eligible for the the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Rankings, and is currently ranked 13th in the standings.

If Stark could finish in the top five of the rankings following the next NCAA men’s golf Championships in late May , he would earn immediate full membership on the Korn Ferry Tour, the feeder tour right below the PGA Tour.

“If he finishes in the Top 5, he’ll turn professional,” wrote Scott about his son, who is graduating from Oklahoma State in December with a degree in Sports Management (3.5 years).

Reedley women’s golf takes 2nd at NorCal Regional

The Reedley women’s golf team, under the direction of Scott Stark, took second place at the Northern California Regional Championships Monday at Dragonfly Golf Club in Madera.



Freshman Madeline Reed (Clovis North HS) took individual medalist honors, shooting 74-76 (+4), and another freshman Keahana Castillo (Merced HS) was third overall with scores of 79-79 (+12). The Tigers advanced to the State Championships for the fourth year in a row.

The state tournament will take place at Morro Bay Golf Club on Sunday and Monday of next week.