(KSEE/KGPE) – He wore No. 4 at Fresno State in college and for nine seasons as quarterback of the Raiders. Now, Derek Carr will wear No. 4 in black and gold for the New Orleans Saints.

On Thursday the Saints posted a photo sharing that Derek Carr has finalized his jersey number. Before Carr signed with the team, Saints punter Blake Gillikin wore number four. Gillikin poked fun and shared an edited photo on social media noting that he’d be wearing a new number this upcoming season.