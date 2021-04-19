Former Bulldog Bear Pascoe competes at Clovis Rodeo grounds

CLOVIS, Calif. — It’s Clovis Rodeo week, and competing Monday on the grounds in downtown Clovis, was a familiar name to Fresno State football fans, Bear Pascoe.

The former Bulldog and NFL tight end originally from Porterville, has been competing on the PRCA circuit as a steer wrestler over the last several years.

Monday, he competed in the John W. Jones Memorial Steer Wrestling Jackpot in Clovis, which serves as a qualifier for the The American Rodeo, a huge annual rodeo that will take place in late February and early March of 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

According to Clovis Rodeo spokesperson Alfreda Sebasto, as of Monday afternoon, Pascoe had a cumulative time of 15.7 seconds after his three steer wrestling runs, and was first in the average with 25 competitors still left to go.

Pascoe is also scheduled to compete in steer wrestling in the Clovis Rodeo. Sebasto says Bear will compete as part of slack Tuesday morning at the Rodeo grounds.