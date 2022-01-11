Former Buchanan star Kendall Milton wins national title with Georgia

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – A Central Valley native won a national title Monday night in Indianapolis as a member of the Georgia Bulldogs.

Former Buchanan High School star running back Kendall Milton did not record a stat in the Bulldogs 33-18 win over Alabama, but the television cameras did show him celebrating on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium after the final whistle.

Kendall made the 2020 Freshman ALL-SEC team at Georgia, and got off to a good start this season as a sophomore, before missing the last six regular season games with an MCL injury.

He did return for the Capital One Orange Bowl against Michigan and had 21 rushing yards on 7 carries late in the Bulldogs blowout win over the Wolverines.

Milton’s parents Chris and Carla and his brother Ka’Lonn, who played college football at Fresno State and Fort Lewis College, were at the game Monday night and watched the Bulldogs win their first national title in 41 years.