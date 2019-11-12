Former All-State gymnast dies following practice accident

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A college gymnast from Connecticut has died following a training accident.

Officials at Southern Connecticut State University say 20-year-old Melanie Coleman died Sunday at Yale New Haven Hospital, two days after suffering a spinal cord injury during practice. According to the Hartford Courant, she fell from the bars.

University President Joe Bertolino called Coleman’s death a “tragic loss.”

Southern Connecticut State University Athletics Mourns Passing Of Gymnast Melanie Coleman https://t.co/DrU1RylTKZ — SCSU Athletics (@SCSU_Owls) November 11, 2019

She was a junior nursing student at the New Haven school.

Coleman was a former All State gymnast at Jonathan Law High School in Milford, Connecticut.

Her former club coach, Tom Alberti, said she attained the highest level in the USA Junior Olympics Program.

Coleman was also captain of the Jonathan Law gymnastics team and was named as a Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association Scholastic All-American earlier this year.

