FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – We learned Monday the Fresno State softball program is losing a player who was an All-Mountain West first-teamer in 2021, as sophomore Adrianna Noriega announced on her twitter account she has entered the transfer portal.

Noriega played only 14 games this past season, starting 10 of them. According to a Fresno State softball spokesperson, she missed the last couple months of the season with an injury.



As a redshirt freshman last season, the outfielder started 47 games, finished with a .328 batting average, drove in 31 runs, and scored 29 runs in earning all-conference honors.

In a note posted to her twitter account, the alum of Silver Creek High School in San Jose wrote “my time here at Fresno State has sadly come to an end. I cannot express to you all how grateful I am to have been a part of something so special. The support that this community shows its athletes is beyond amazing. I have had the privilege of playing with some incredible athletes here, as well as being a part of last year’s Mountain West championship team. I will forever cherish the memories, love and support. With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal, and continue my career elsewhere.”

The Fresno State softball team struggled this season, in the first year under new head coach Stacy May-Johnson. The Bulldogs finished 19-36 overall and 10-14 in the Mountain West.