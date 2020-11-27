For some, Thanksgiving 2020 is a picnic in the park

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — To help limit the spread of COVID-19, many are limiting their Thanksgiving dinners to single households.

Rich Yang is hosting a small gathering of friends for a Thanksgiving cookout at Woodward Park, “We wanna be outside just that we’re not inside. I know that this Thanksgiving it’s not good for a lot of people to gather.  So this is probably the best way to do it.”

The Yzaguirre family is also picnicking for the holiday.  They brought Subway sandwiches.  Joe Yzaguirre says, “We had to Google and find out which ones were open.  Most of them were closed.  The only one that was open was Shaw and Willow.”

Hailee Lucchesi says, “I kind of like that it’s a smaller group. We spend more quality time with each other. Thanksgiving can get so crazy with making all of these things and having everybody over. I kind of like this way. I think we actually get to spend more time with each other.”

