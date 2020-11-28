For some, Black Friday felt different as holiday traditions were changed

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Lines started early in the morning and continued into the night as Black Friday bargain hunters kicked off the holiday shopping season.

“I already went to Walmart, so I already did there. So going to Target and maybe Best Buy. We’ll see,” Nick Santoya said.

For some, this time around felt completely different as holiday traditions were changed.

“Normally me and all my cousins, we’re all moms, and so we let our husbands take care of kids and we go out after Thanksgiving dinner and we couldn’t do that. So that felt very different and sad,” Bethanny Holm said.

Lines formed at Clovis shopping centers, where many were asked to wait outside.

“I expected it. I’ve been in lines before. I’ve been to Comicon so I’ve waited in long lines before. So it’s worth it you’ve just got to deal with it,” Santoya said.

Others were not so patient.

“We were going to go to Best Buy, but there’s too many people, (the line is) like an hour long!,” 6-year-old Tylor Nguyen said.

As usual big ticket items like electronics and appliances topped many shopper’s lists, with drive-up service getting them on their way quickly.

For many retails this is not the end, some are extending their sales or taking them online for Cyber Monday.