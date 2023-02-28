MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera County foothills communities on the way to Yosemite National Park had to dig out once again Tuesday after they were hit with another round of snow.

Due to the dangerous conditions, Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue wants everyone to think before they make the trip, as they work around the clock to rescue people stuck and trapped in their vehicles.

“They come out and they get in over their heads. And it’s a strain on our emergency services where we may have that snow cat up really high and somebody calls in with a heart attack or something, or some other critical situation, and now that resource is not available for that life and safety issue,” said Sheriff Pogue.

If you look around parts of Oakhurst Tuesday, you could see heavy snow continue to come down. It’s even hard for those used to this sort of thing and can be life-threatening.

This most recent storm has been one to remember for law enforcement.

“What’s unique about this storm is it seems in the past, we get a pretty major storm, and then it passes, and we have time to plow the roads, get everything taken care of, people have time to resupply. The difference here is the storms just keep coming back-to-back-to-back,” said Sheriff Pogue.

To help with the storm and others in the future, a group of hundreds of off-roaders going by 559 Off-Road and Recovery has stepped us to rescue people and deliver supplies.

Their founder, Shawn Mecca of Ahwahnee, told us the group started out as recreational, but now they help to save lives.

“I just started pulling people out, pulling people out, and was like, wow, there’s a real need for this. And to count the number of people? Impossible. You know? I mean just this week alone my crew has probably helped hundreds of people,” said Mecca.

When it comes to rescues people are always a priority, but he and his crew aim to dig your car out too.

“We have so many volunteers that are just out there doing it. I mean, some of them they’ve gotta go in groups of two, three rigs because it’s just four, five, six feet of snow,” he said.

Mecca and his crew have begun to focus on delivering supplies to people trapped in their homes.

If you would like to donate to their cause, visit the gofundme link here: https://gofund.me/080d9241

Mecca said he will create a poll on where to donate additional money not used in the rescues.