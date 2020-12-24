Food banks in critical need of funding

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — As people continue to seek help amid the pandemic, food banks are in critical need of funding. Congressman Jim Costa is now calling on the president to sign the COVID-19 Stimulus Bill passed by Congress this week.

It would provide desperately needed funding to our local food banks.Costa says it goes beyond politics.

“The richest nation in the world, no one, no one should go hungry,” Costa said.

Cost is working to secure millions of dollars for food banks in Fresno and Merced Counties. “The Covid stimulus package provides $13 billion for overall nutrition, it provides $400 million for emergency food assistance programs that are important to food banks like Fresno and Merced. It provides another one and a half-billion dollars for the purchase of various locally grown commodities here in California,” he said.

Valley food banks say since March they have seen a record-breaking increase in the number of people seeking help to put food on their table.

“We saw in March, we saw over a 50% increase across our distribution of people in need and for us about 25% of those had never sought emergency food services before,” said Kym Dildine, Co-CEO of Central California Food Bank.

The money would also allow increasing food stamps and W.I.C.

“We’ve expanded through the Covid aid package a 15% increase in the Cal Fresh program for those that are on Snap or the Women’s Infants and Children program,” Costa said.

With both political parties now agreeing how great the need for assistance is, Costa is hoping the president will sign the proposal within the next 24 hours or else it could mean a government shut down by next week.

“If he vetoes this package, that means that the funding for food banks will not be forthcoming, it also means that our government would shut down next Monday, it also means that all the other priorities that are combined with the Covid stimulus package plus the passage of the budget for 2021 that would fund the government and all the priorities that are included in there whether it’s the U.S. Department of Ag or the Department of Interior or Health and Human Services all of that would be on hold until we could go back and agree on a new budget proposal which would be devastating,” Costa said.

President Trump called the stimulus package that’s been sent to his desk, “A disaster.”