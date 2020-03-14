Following announcement of Catholic school closures, parent says ‘it’s going to be challenging’

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Catholic schools in Fresno will close, the superintendent of Catholic Schools Mona Faulkner said in an email sent out to parents and staff on Friday morning.

Nineteen elementary schools and two high schools will be closed for at least two weeks.

Classes will be taught online, but parents now have to figure out work time and child care.

“The good news is yes, they’re being taught online, but as parents who work full time, having to go home and spend five hours trying to catch up on the school work for the day,” said Carmen Chapman, the parent club president at Our Lady of Perpetual Help School, one of the schools impacted.

“It’s going to be challenging.”

Chapman said she got several text messages from parents concerned one they received an email today announcing the closures.

“Initially, I was saddened,” Chapman said.

In the email to parents and staff this morning, Faulkner in part said:

“Beginning Monday, March 16, 2020, all 19 elementary schools and both high schools will be closed for the next 2 weeks. This means that campuses will be closed. There will be no classes, events, extended day services or any athletic practices allowed at Catholic school sites in this diocese.”

It means tudents will have to study from home.

Chapman also works at Fresno State, which announced class cancellations Thursday.

“Right now, working at the university, I’m dealing with issues here that I can’t just leave,” Chapman said.

However, Chapman said that parents at the school are offering to watch other parents’ children while the school remains closed.

“People in general are just worried for their children,” Chapman said.

Faulkner added in her email that she hopes classes can resume on March 30 but that they’re making decisions on a day-by-day basis.

