Florida sheriff says he will deputize gun owners if violent protests erupt

News

by: Scott Johnson

Posted: / Updated:

CLAY COUNTY, FL (WOWK) – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office sent out Sheriff’s Darryl Daniels video as an official response to the recent national unrest.

“Lawlessness, that’s unacceptable in Clay County,” Daniels said. “And if you threaten to come to clay county and think that for one second that we’ll bend our backs for you, you’re sadly mistaken.”

Then Daniels goes on and says if his agency is ever overrun he’ll deputize regular citizens.

“If we can’t handle you, you know what I’ll do? I’ll exercise my power and authority as the sheriff and I’ll make special deputies of every lawful gun owner in this county,” he said.

Daniels’ opponents in the race for sheriff responded.

This is part of a statement from Mike Taylor: “I am deeply concerned at the recklessness displayed by Sheriff Daniels in his recent video taunting ‘would be’ protesters.”

Harold Rutledge echoes that. “(Daniels) has challenged rioters and looters to come to Clay County and cause mayhem. Clay County was not one anyone’s map to create turmoil until sheriff daniels put out his threat.”

Michelle cook adds this about the current Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation Daniels is under “this political scam is a self-admission that he is not up to the job. If I was under criminal investigation by FDLE I would probably want to change the subject too”

News4Jax Crime and Safety Expert Ken Jefferson who once ran for sheriff in jacksonville says he believes the video an example of a free political ad and he questions whether Daniels will really deputize citizens.

“I think that’s a bluff more than anything,” he said. “It sounds good on the surface. You can’t have chaos among citizens. Citizens already have the right to defend themselves.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.