Breaking News
9 more dead from COVID-19 in Tulare County, health officials say
KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

Florida man curses out elderly woman who asked him to wear a mask at Costco

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man received a lot of attention online after he was recorded cursing out a woman who asked him to comply with Costco’s policy requiring face coverings.

The altercation happened on June 27. Costco rules say you have to wear a face covering at all times inside its stores – a rule that applies to both employees and shoppers.

The person who recorded the incident told WINK news that an elderly woman inside the store asked the man to put on a mask. The man then started yelling and harassing the older woman.

When the person filming them cut in, the man started yelling at him.

The Ted Todd insurance agency in Bonita Springs, Florida, said the man in the video is a former employee and the company fired him when social media users alerted them to the video. They said the behavior is in direct conflict with the company values.

The county sheriff’s office said it’s aware of the incident.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know