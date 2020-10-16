Florida arrest for Los Banos man wanted in a love-triangle shooting death, police say

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Florida arrest for Los Banos man wanted in a love-triangle shooting death, police say

Ricardo Herrera Jr., 37 (image courtesy of Los Banos Police Department).

LOS BANOS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man wanted for a homicide in Los Banos – was arrested Thursday in Florida.

Officers say the original incident took place in Los Banos on July 23, in the 800 block of East B Street.

According to the Los Banos Police Department, 37-year-old Ricardo Herrera Jr. was wanted for the shooting death of 31-year-old Raymundo Rubio Salcedo. Salcedo suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following months of investigation, Herrera was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Clearwater. Investigators believe Herrera Jr. and Salcedo were at some point involved in a relationship with the same woman, and the motive appeared to involve a love triangle.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Detective-Sergeant Jesse Ceja on (209) 827-7070, ext. 2507.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.