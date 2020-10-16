Florida arrest for Los Banos man wanted in a love-triangle shooting death, police say

LOS BANOS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man wanted for a homicide in Los Banos – was arrested Thursday in Florida.

Officers say the original incident took place in Los Banos on July 23, in the 800 block of East B Street.

According to the Los Banos Police Department, 37-year-old Ricardo Herrera Jr. was wanted for the shooting death of 31-year-old Raymundo Rubio Salcedo. Salcedo suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following months of investigation, Herrera was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Clearwater. Investigators believe Herrera Jr. and Salcedo were at some point involved in a relationship with the same woman, and the motive appeared to involve a love triangle.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Detective-Sergeant Jesse Ceja on (209) 827-7070, ext. 2507.

