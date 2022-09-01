FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Flex Alert has been extended to a third consecutive day to help balance the electrical grid according to the California Independent System Operator (CAISO).

The ISO had already issued Flex Alerts for the past two days, but they say that high heat and heightened demand for electricity have resulted in issuing another Flex Alert for Friday, September 2, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Flex Alerts cover the time of day when the grid is most stressed from higher demand and less solar energy according to the ISO. During that time, consumers are asked to conserve power by setting their thermostats to 78 degrees or higher if health permits. As well as to avoid using major appliances and turning off unnecessary lights.