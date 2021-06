The Flats Fire burning in the San Bernardino National Forest on June 13, 2021.

A wildfire that broke out Sunday morning has prompted mandatory evacuations for the Pinyon Crest area, officials reported.

As of 1:30 p.m., the blaze which was dubbed the Flats Fire, had burned 50 acres and is 0% contained, according to a tweet from the San Bernardino National Forest.

Evacuation warnings were issued for Pinyon and Alpine Village,

Highway 74 is closed between Palowet and Ribbonwood drives.

#FlatsFire Update:



⁃ In unified command with @CALFIRERRU. Assisted by @RSO pic.twitter.com/75s6A8r0RG — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) June 13, 2021

