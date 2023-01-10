INGLEWOOD, CA – JANUARY 09: Georgia Bulldogs running back Kendall Milton (2) celebrates with his team mates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter during the Georgia Bulldogs game versus the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship game on January 9, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – On Monday, Central Valley native Kendall Milton won his second straight national championship as a member of the Georgia football team.

The ex-Buchanan High star and current junior running back for the Bulldogs carried the ball 10 times for 33 yards, which included a one-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter, as No. 1 Georgia dominated No. 3 TCU 65-7, in the College Football Playoff National Championship at SoFi Stadium.

Milton has been making headlines since Sports Central’s Andrew Marden first introduced you to him as an eighth grader back in 2016.

About a year and a half later in August of 2017, Sports Central’s Scott Bemis caught up with Kendall before the start of his sophomore season at Buchanan, when Milton was still considering what side of the ball he might play in the future.



The football phenom would ultimately decide to play offense only as an upperclassman at Buchanan, where he would become one of the most highly-coveted running backs in the country in the class of 2020, and sign with Georgia in December of 2019.

Milton made the All-SEC team as a true freshman with the Bulldogs in 2020, as he saw action in seven games and rushed for 195 yards on 35 carries, and also caught one pass for 22 yards.

During Georgia’s national championship-winning season in 2021, Milton was the team’s fourth-leading rusher with 264 yards on 56 carries, despite missing six late-season games because of injury.

This season, he finished with 566 rushing yards on 82 carries, with seven total touchdowns, averaging nearly seven yards per carry.