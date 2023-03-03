FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Thursday the Fresno Chaffee Zoo announced the return of the flamingos to their habitat.

The flamingos along with other birds have been off-exhibit since mid-July of 2022. The precautionary decision was made after the highly pathogenic avian influence was found in California since it is very contagious among birds and could cause life-threatening illnesses in susceptible birds, including zoo species.

This led to the zoo closing off access to their aviaries and moving birds found outside the aviaries, like the flamingos to alternative housing off-habitat.

YourCentralValley.com received a statement from The Fresno Chaffee Zoo about the return of some of these birds and some of the changes that have been made to ensure their health and safety.

“We have continued to monitor the progression of the virus over the past months, and our animal care and hospital teams have worked together to produce a plan to start returning birds to their habitats as conditions allow.” “We have also made some additions to the habitats to ensure less contact between our bird species and migrating species found within Roeding Park. We will continue to monitor the safety of our birds every day as we do with all of the animals in our care.” -Fresno Chaffee Zoo

For more information on the status of the birds at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo, you can visit their website.