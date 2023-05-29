FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One flag was missing at the Memorial Day ceremony at the Veterans Liberty Cemetery in Fresno, according to Chaplain Don Lenz, from the Marine Corp League detachment 14.

American flags have been placed on the tombstones of those who served at the Veterans Liberty Cemetery in Fresno, ahead of Memorial Day.

“Last night someone went through all the trouble out here to cut the steel, the stainless steel cable, and steal a flag that was out here so we had to work really hard today to come up with another one we could use with the services,” Lenz said.

At this point, no information has been released about possible suspects, officials say. However, they were able to get a replacement for the flag on time.

“It’s important that the country remember all these people that gave their lives for this country so we could have what we have right now,” he said. “These people out here have done a lot for this country, and they deserve the respect and the honor.”

At the same time, another ceremony was held at the Fresno Memorial Gardens. It is their 60th annual Memorial Day service, and it featured a laying wreath and flags while taking time to be thankful for those who gave their lives.

“Some gave all. And we honor those people today,” veteran Roger Howell said.