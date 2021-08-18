First week of High School football already seeing some cancellations

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(KSEE/KGPE) – The high school football season kicks off this week, but not every Central Valley team is going to be able to take the field as originally scheduled on Friday night.

Selma athletic director Randy Esraelian confirming to Sports Central that the Bears season-opening football game originally scheduled for Friday at Kerman, has been canceled because of health and safety protocals with the Bears program. Kerman will now play at Kennedy instead.

A source with knowledge of the situation also told Sports Central the Mendota at Yosemite football game originally scheduled for Friday, has also been canceled because of health and safety protocals with the Badgers program. Mendota will instead open its season at Minarets on Friday night.

Also, Madera athletic director John Fernandez told Sports Central that the Coyotes home opener scheduled for Friday against Atwater has also been canceled. Fernandez did not go into details about the reason for the cancelation, only saying that “both schools were in agreement to cancel the game.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com