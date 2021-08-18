First week of High School football already seeing some cancellations

(KSEE/KGPE) – The high school football season kicks off this week, but not every Central Valley team is going to be able to take the field as originally scheduled on Friday night.

Selma athletic director Randy Esraelian confirming to Sports Central that the Bears season-opening football game originally scheduled for Friday at Kerman, has been canceled because of health and safety protocals with the Bears program. Kerman will now play at Kennedy instead.

A source with knowledge of the situation also told Sports Central the Mendota at Yosemite football game originally scheduled for Friday, has also been canceled because of health and safety protocals with the Badgers program. Mendota will instead open its season at Minarets on Friday night.

Also, Madera athletic director John Fernandez told Sports Central that the Coyotes home opener scheduled for Friday against Atwater has also been canceled. Fernandez did not go into details about the reason for the cancelation, only saying that “both schools were in agreement to cancel the game.”