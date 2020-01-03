First snow survey of 2020 shows Sierra near average

The California Department of Water Resources conducted the first Sierra Nevada snow survey of 2020 Thursday.

The manual survey was conducted at Phillips Station in Northern California near Lake Tahoe.

Surveyors recorded 33.5 inches of snow depth and a snow water equivalent (SWE) of 11 inches, which is 97% of average to date. The SWE measures the amount of water contained in the snowpack, which provides a more accurate forecast of spring runoff.

Automated snowpack measurements in the southern sierra — which helps supply Valley water — show 104% of average to date.

Kings River Water Association Spokesperson Randy McFarland says, “We always like to have a nice early snowpack up there. There’s plenty of snow at all elevations for this time of year. That freezes and becomes a good base for later snow storms that follow. So we end up hopefully the start of a very good season.”