First recreational pot shop in Farmersville opening its doors

The recreational pot business in Tulare County continued to pick up steam Thursday. Token Farms had its soft opening as owner Jennifer Mendonca got ready for its grand opening Friday.

Earlier this year Farmersville council members changed the city’s cannabis ordinance and awarded its first dispensary permit. Now three shops are on their way to town.

“It’s just a dream come true at this point to have the doors open, have the customers come in, having the register get used. It’s surreal,” Mendonca said.

Farmersville mayor Greg Gomez said it’s been a long time coming.

“This is really exciting because it’s been two years since we’ve decided to go down this path,” he said.

He said the extra tax revenue will really benefit the city, which will collect a 5 percent tax on sales, and Mendonca has also offered up a bonus 1 percent from her company.

“We just felt like that was the right thing to do for the city,” she said.

Gomez said the city has will also, and has already, benefited from partnerships with the dispensary.

He said city leaders looked at other areas, such as nearby Woodlake, which is already onboard with recreational cannabis. They opened a dispensary in 2018 and have already raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the city.

Gomez said they have big plans for the funds. “I know we have infrastructure needs, parks, streets. We would like to start a recreation program,” he said.

Anthony Mendoza works in Farmersville, but lives in Woodlake. He said he’s seen the benefit of the extra funds, but still does not support the idea.

“I’m a father and I don’t want my kids growing up thinking it’s ok. Yes, I do understand people do need it for medical reasons, but it should stay like that. Not for recreational use,” he said.

He said many people who smoke marijuana choose to drive, and it’s unsafe.

Gomez said the city should start receiving the revenue in April 2020. Two other dispensaries are already in the works.

The grand opening of Token Farms is Friday October 25 at 2 p.m.