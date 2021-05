NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addresses the crowd as the first round of the NFL football draft finishes early Friday, April 30, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

CLEVELAND (AP) — And the winner is … the NFL draft. Thursday’s broadcast of the first round from Cleveland averaged 12.6 million viewers on television and digital sources according to the NFL and Nielsen.

That is the second-highest first day on record, surpassing 2014 (12.4 million).

Last year’s first round holds the record at 15.5 million. The draft ended up having a larger audience than the April 25 Academy Awards (10.4 million) and also outdrew all but one game of last year’s World Series.