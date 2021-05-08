First Latino justice on California’s high court dies at 90

FILE – In this April 11, 2012 file photo, Retired California Supreme Court Justice Cruz Reynoso, who led a 13 member task force that looked into the pepper spraying incident that occurred at the University of California, Davis last November, discusses the report during a town hall style meeting held at the campus in Davis, Calif. Reynoso, the son of migrant farmworkers who became a giant of civil rights law and was the first Latino justice of the California Supreme Court, died on Friday, May 7, 2021, with his members of his large family at his side. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Cruz Reynoso, a son of migrant workers who worked in the fields as a child and went on to become the first Latino state Supreme Court justice in California history, has died.

He was 90. His family said he died Friday at an elder care facility in Oroville. The cause of death was not disclosed.

In a legal career that spanned six decades, Reynoso played a vital role in the movement to uplift farmworkers in California, mostly farmworkers from Mexico like his parents, and guided many minority students toward the law.

He received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Bill Clinton in 2000 for his contributions.