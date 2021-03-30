First Lady’s visit: Delano gets ready to receive Dr. Jill Biden

DELANO, California (KSEE) – Mayor of Delano Bryan Osario is gearing up for a visit from First Lady Dr. Jill Biden on Wednesday, as she meets with farmworkers in the Central Valley to pay tribute to Cesar Chavez and deliver remarks regarding the effort to vaccinate that population against COVID-19.

“Farmworkers don’t just feed Delano, they don’t just feed the Central Valley…they feed the country,” Osario said.

The First Lady will participate in a Day of Action at the Forty Acres, which is where Cesar Chavez held two of his three famous fasts when he drank only water for a month to send a message to farmworkers that through persistence and sacrifice, they could build a union without the use of violence.

“It’s a reminder of both the struggles and how far worker’s rights have come… It’s also an opportunity to celebrate that legacy,” Osario said.

Forty Acres is also where Kern County, in partnership with other organizations, has been holding vaccine clinics for farmworkers every weekend in March. Senator Melissa Hurtado says the First Lady traveling to Forty Acres goes to show how important it is to vaccinate farmworkers.

“Vaccinating farmworkers is a national security issue. We know that they are essential employees, they’ve been at the forefront, providing food for us, day in and day out. It just goes to show, they are important,” she said.

Hurtado also said Dr. Biden’s presence will bring additional healing to a region that has been hit hard by the pandemic.