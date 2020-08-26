“First day of school vs. first day of veterinary school,” Valley student goes viral after sharing childhood dream

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — A Central Valley student went viral after posting a tweet and writing “first day of school versus first day of veterinary school.”

The picture on the left is a drawing Adrian Santoyo drew when he was little. It says “when I grow up, I want to be a doctor for the little cows.”

The picture on the right is Santoyo wearing a white coat on his first day of veterinary school at UC Davis.

First week of school vs. First week of veterinary school pic.twitter.com/Y298L76PNR — Adrian Santoyo (@A_santoyo98) August 15, 2020

“My dad worked at a dairy in Delano, so when I was a little kid before I started school he would go to work and I would just follow him around so just seeing him working with the little cows is what made me want to do that,” said Santoyo.

He says he hopes this post will inspire today’s youth to know that they too can make their dreams come true.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.