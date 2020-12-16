First COVID-19 vaccines arrive in the Central Valley: ‘Bit of a light at the end of the tunnel’

CENTRAL VALLEY (KSEE) – The first allocations of COVID-19 vaccines arrived in the Central Valley on Tuesday morning, giving a sense of hope as the region and state face some of the grimmest weeks of this pandemic.

Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera received 975 doses. The hospital will keep 535 of them and the rest will go to Madera Community Hospital.

“A bit of a light at the end of the tunnel,” Bosse said.

According to Valley Children’s, they expect healthcare workers at the hospital to begin receiving the first dose Wednesday.

“It really is the first day where we can think about turning the tide against this pandemic and the hope that we have for 2021 being a different year,” said Dr. Karen Dahl, Valley Children’s vice president of quality patient safety & medical affairs.

Fresno County also received its allocation of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. All 7,800 doses the Fresno County Department of Public Health was expecting in this first batch arrived Tuesday morning, said Joe Prado, who is leading the distribution effort in the county.

Prado said 40% of the doses had already been distributed to local hospitals as of 2 p.m. Tuesday.

As doses arrive, the Central Valley and the rest of the state continue to face a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU admissions.

“I think there are a lot of reasons to be hopeful and thankful, but there’s also a tremendous amount of tragedy that we’re still hearing about,” Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra said.

According to health experts, it will be several months before the vaccine is available to the general public. Vohra urged residents to continue to follow safety guidelines during these critical months.

“Even if we have to do Christmas different this year, it’ll mean that we’re able to do Christmas for many more years to come,” Vohra said.