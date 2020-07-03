Fireworks stand experiences setback after generator robbery

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Firework stands in Fresno are solely operated by non-profit organizations. But, a robbery is making raising money difficult for the Fresno High’s Marching Band and Color Guard Booster Club when their generator was stolen Wednesday night.

“This happened at 8 p.m. when the sun was still out. It was still well lit,” said Veronica Diaz, a board member of the Fresno High Warriors Marching Band and Color Guard Booster Club.

Parents and students joined together to raise money for the club through selling fireworks, when a man and woman, in a black Toyota, pulled up to the stand, off of Shields and First Avenues.

“The next thing we know, the guy opened up the door, just enough to grab our generator, starts dragging it, it’s hooked up, it’s running, so the cords are pulling, things that are connected to it started dragging,” Diaz said.

The generator was brought by parents of an already graduated student and it was helping to power up fans and lighting for the booth. 10-year-old, Liliana, whose brother is part of the club describes what she saw.

“The generator is where I am right now, where my foot is and where the cone is or right there, he came up, right here and he took it and then he went over there,” Liliana said.

Generators can range in price anywhere from hundreds up to thousands of dollars, but Diaz says it’s not really about the generator.

“It was heartbreaking, it broke my heart that somebody would take that from kids. Also, furious at the same time that they almost hurt our kids,” Diaz said.

Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the incident, surveillance cameras are being checked and a police report is being filed with the Fresno Police Department.

“I hope they go to jail because they just took something that was ours and I don’t feel happy [about] that,” said Liliana.

To help the Marching Band and Color Guard groups raise the money to replace the generator and get the funds they need, the fireworks stand will be near Shields and First Avenues through Saturday.

