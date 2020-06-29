Breaking News
Newsom orders closure of bars in Fresno, Tulare and 5 other counties over increased spread of COVID-19

Firework stands begin fireworks sales, fire officials advise importance of safety

News
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – With the 4th July just around the corner, people are stocking up on fireworks for the celebration.

Sunday, was the first day that fireworks were allowed to be sold in the city of Fresno.

Fire officials want to remind people about the dangers of using fireworks at home.

They say you should only set them where there are 30 to 50 feet of clear space and always keep a hose nearby.

“We’re just asking everybody to use extreme caution this year. It’s a really dry year when it comes to the vegetation. That stuff’s been burning real quick. Today, we’ve had two structure fires and two vegetation fires. To my knowledge, both of the vegetation fires were caused by fireworks,” Fresno Fire Department public information officer, Shane Brown said.

Brown says they’ll also be looking for illegal fireworks and say if you’re caught with one, you could face fines of over a thousand dollars.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know