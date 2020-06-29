Firework stands begin fireworks sales, fire officials advise importance of safety

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – With the 4th July just around the corner, people are stocking up on fireworks for the celebration.

Sunday, was the first day that fireworks were allowed to be sold in the city of Fresno.

Fire officials want to remind people about the dangers of using fireworks at home.

They say you should only set them where there are 30 to 50 feet of clear space and always keep a hose nearby.

“We’re just asking everybody to use extreme caution this year. It’s a really dry year when it comes to the vegetation. That stuff’s been burning real quick. Today, we’ve had two structure fires and two vegetation fires. To my knowledge, both of the vegetation fires were caused by fireworks,” Fresno Fire Department public information officer, Shane Brown said.

Brown says they’ll also be looking for illegal fireworks and say if you’re caught with one, you could face fines of over a thousand dollars.

