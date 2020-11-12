Fires force more than 50 Fresno-residents out of their homes since Monday

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The cooler weather has led to an increase in house and apartment fires in Fresno. Since Monday, more than 50 people have been displaced, according to the Central California Red Cross.

“A lot of the fires we are having right now because of this cold weather are related to people turning on their heating units for the first time this year,” said Fresno Fire Department Battalion Chief Kirk Wanless.

Around 15 people were forced out of their homes late Tuesday night after several homes were damaged by a fire near Olive and Peach Avenues.

Early Wednesday morning, another two people were left without a place to stay near McKenzie and Barton when they woke to smoke.

“They had some issues with electrical devices in their home that popped a circuit and then smelled some smoke and went to bed and were alarmed by the smell of smoke, not the detector so just really want to press to the residents of Fresno the importance of smoke detectors,” said Fresno Fire Department Capt. John Creasy.

A short time after that fire, another heating unit started a blaze at an apartment building near Weldon and First. At least 25 people there were displaced due to electrical damage.

“A home fire is devastating just one time, but to have to wake up this morning and know several families have been impacted by something like this during a pandemic and everything that 2020 has been, it’s absolutely heartbreaking to see,” said Nicole Maul with the American Red Cross of Central California.

Maul says they have volunteers standing by 24/7 ready to respond to the call for assistance. She adds that house fires are the number one disaster the Red Cross responds to nationwide, especially when the weather cools down and there are more electrical fires.

The fire department recommends everyone checks their heater for dust and debris before starting it for the first time. Also, make sure you have a working smoke alarm and practice common sense fire prevention by never leaving a stove or oven on without supervision and not over-crowding outlets with devices.

“As we see temperatures drop and as we head into winter it’s important for all valley families this could happen to you and this could happen to your family and how prepared are you for this to happen?” said Maul.