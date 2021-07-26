Firefighters working to contain Park Fire in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, California. (KSEE) – Firefighters are battling a new wildfire burning near Springville in Tulare County.

The Park Fire was first reported northeast of Springville Monday afternoon and has spread to 250 acres by night. The latest update from Cal Fire puts the fire at 5% containment.

So far, no evacuation orders or warnings have been issued, but a road closure is currently in place on Bear Creek Road at the SCICON entrance.

On the containment line of the fire, trees are smoldering, some falling over.

“We have heavy timber in there and also a lot of dead trees that have built over over the years, a lot of medium brush in there, so they are working with a lot of different types of fuels,” said Angela Mendoza with the Cal Fire Tulare Unit.

U.S. Forest Service and Cal Fire firefighters are working hand in hand to get control of the blaze.

“Definitely right now, we are dealing with the heat and making sure we are hydrated and so forth but just want to make sure we have everyone safe on the line because we have all those dead trees,” said Mendoza.

Cal fire officials say Mountain Home Conservation Camp, a facility for incarcerated fire crews, was threatened by flames early on but is no longer in danger.

Fire officials say there was actually some rain that fell on the fire, not much, but it did help in their firefight.

Crews will stay out in the area Monday night to keep a close eye on the containment lines.