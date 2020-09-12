Firefighters paused and reflected on 9/11 as they continue to battle Creek Fire

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) — Firefighters paused and reflected on 9/11 as they continued to battle Creek Fire on Friday. As fire crews continued to battle Creek Fire, hundreds of homeowners are still left not knowing what they will come back to.

Rachel Infante lives 2,000 miles away in Colorado, she says she has spent summers and winters at their family’s cabin in Shaver for two decades, now a week later after the Creek Fire erupted, she has a big sigh of relief knowing it’s still there.

“There are hundreds of hundreds of homes but to get to see ours come through we are so grateful,” Infante said.

California State Senator Andreas Borgeas got a first-hand look at the devastation, as the Creek Fire rages out of control.

“The damage is astonishing but the amount collegiately that firefighters and first responders are bringing, I’ve never seen anything like it,” Borgeas said.

As more than 1,000 firefighters battle the blaze, they also paused and reflected on the remembrance of 9/11.





Photos: Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

“We all know where we were this is in my backyard, we need to protect the community and get them back in their homes,” Cal Fire Captain for Fresno and Kings County, Mark Johnson said.

