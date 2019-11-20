Firefighters come to Fresno to learn active shooter training

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Staying calm, alert, and ready for anything is what firefighters learned today at the active shooter training organized by Rick Kathy with Cen Cal EMS.

“What we are doing is we are trying to get the training done so we can save the most amount of people lives in the minimal amount of time and as fast as possible,” said Kathy.

On Tuesday, firefighters from all over California trained at the old University Medical Center. This training is an annual event, but the mass shooting in Fresno on Sunday highlighted how important it is.

Battalion Chief Tony Escobedo with Fresno City Fire Department said he and his team were called out to Sunday night’s shooting.

“All of your senses are being bombarded at once,” said Escobedo. “Your sight, your hearing, all of your senses. So, you have to make sense of all the information coming at you in fragments.”

Escobedo said as soon as he arrived the graphic training was non-stop.

“It is important to lessen loss of life from these horrible events that are happening,” said Kusel.

Kusel said providing this type of training helps various kinds of first responders work together seamlessly.

“What this really has the ability to do is to bring different disciplines together,” said Kusel.

“So, when we say first responders that actually means a number of different things. We are talking about law enforcement and we are talking about fire service and we are talking about EMS.”

