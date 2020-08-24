Firefighters battling dozens of wildfires across the state, warnings and evacuations placed in some areas

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Firefighters are battling hundreds of wildfires across the state, including a few inching into Central California.

“A majority of our fire departments are out helping fight some sort of fire throughout the state and that’s just causing limited resources throughout the entire state and we’re not putting the amount of crews on these fires that we normally would just because there’s none available,” said Capt. Dave Lauchner with Cal Fire and public information officer for the Moc Fire incident.

Crews are working fast to get a handle on the Moc Fire that has burned a few thousand acres in Tuolumne County and sparked mandatory evacuations and warnings, including areas in Mariposa County.

But, mother nature fueling the flames, fire officials say nearly 12,000 lightning strikes have caused more than 600 new wildfires to spark and the triple-digit temperatures are not helping.

“We are being hampered by the weather and the topography, there’s really extreme steep terrain so it makes access poor for fire engines and firefighters, with the smoke and inversion layer it’s limiting our access for air resources,” said Kevin Corbett, a fire engineer with the City of Santa Barbara and public information officer for the SCU Lightning Complex Fire.

About three hours north of Fresno, more than 20 fires combined into the SCU Lightning Complex Fire, scorching over 340,000 acres.

Mandatory evacuations and warnings are in place, including areas in Merced County. Firefighters urging people to prepare now.

“People that wait to the end get caught in fires and they hamper the response by firefighters,” Corbett said.

But some major progress in Fresno County, after a week battling the Hills Fire, crews say it’s nearly 100-percent contained. They are just hoping the weather cooperates.

“If everything goes well, we’re hope to be fully contained in the next day or two,” said Ryan Michaels, a battalion chief with Cal Fire.

